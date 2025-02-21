UP: Farmers of Saharanpur excited as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme's 19th installment set to be released on Feb 24

Saharanpur, Feb 21 (IANS) Farmers across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, are happy as the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, one of the flagship welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, is going to be credited directly into their bank accounts on February 24.

Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred to the accounts of farmers across the country every year, which is proving to be beneficial in fulfilling their agricultural needs as well as in purchasing agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers and other necessary equipment.

Farmers of Saharanpur spoke to IANS to know about the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Farmers said that through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, they get the necessary agricultural inputs required for their farming on time and this has strengthened and improved their financial condition.

Farmers feel proud of this scheme because never before had such schemes been implemented in the past, which could solve their problems by sending money directly into their bank accounts.

A local farmer Pramod Saini told IANS: "I receive a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year. With this money, I can buy seeds, fertilisers, water for my farm and grow a variety of crops. This money is credited directly into my bank account and without involving any middlemen. This is a very good step taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government. With help of this money, I can also buy essential items for my own house."

Another local farmer Ompal Saini told IANS: "Till now I have received Rs 36,000 in my bank account. This welfare scheme launched by PM Modi has brought a transformational change in my family's life. I am happy with the financial assistance of Rs 2,000 in three installments each year. This money comes directly into my bank account and do not have to involve any middleman.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra expert, I.K. Kushwaha, told IANS: "I appreciate the PM-KISAN scheme that the Narendra Modi government has introduced, which is a transformational scheme for the farmers like me due to which I get timely money for fulfilling agricultural needs."

"Transfer of installments of Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to the accounts of farmers is an excellent step, because with this middlemen have been eliminated and farmers like me are getting the right value for their hard work," Kushwaha added.

Agriculture Director Rakesh Maurya said that 2,81,000 farmers in Saharanpur district have benefited from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme till now across the country.

Maurya added that this scheme helps farmers in purchasing fertilisers, seeds, pesticides etc, for agricultural purposes.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, money is directly transferred to every farmer's account, which is useful for agricultural work on time, he said.

