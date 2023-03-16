Farhad Samji: Nupur Sanon came out as a surprise

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Screenwriter and director Farhad Samji has showered praise for actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, who will be seen making her Hindi debut with the comedy show 'Pop Kaun'.

Farhad talked about training her for her character and how she gave her best and surprised him with her acting skills.

He said: "Nupur was there to balance out all the madness and craziness by being a sensible character. We took classes with Nupur before the shoot began. She had mentioned that all of this was new for her and she might need guidance from all these veterans, so we had already made her feel comfortable."

Farhad, who is also known for directing films like 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Entertainment', 'Baby Come Naa', and the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', further shared his shooting experience with Nupur.

"We'd regularly rehearse before the shoot. And if she would go wrong, we were always there to guide her. She took her time to catch on the do's and don'ts of a comedy show, but even she came out as a big surprise. She has come out as a 'mai kon si duniya mein aa gayi hun' and that's exactly what we needed from the character," he added.

Produced by Yam Productions, this series will bring some interesting and hilarious stories for the audience and those who want to relax by watching comedy dramas.

'Pop Kaun' features Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, late actor Satish Kaushik along with Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever. 'Pop Kaun' will stream from March 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

