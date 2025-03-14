Famine crisis deteriorates in Sudan's Zamzam camp: UN humanitarians

United Nations, March 14 (IANS) Starving families in famine-struck west Sudan have been forced to eat animal feed, UN humanitarians have said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it is alarmed by the deteriorating conditions in the Zamzam camp outside El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

"The camp, where famine was confirmed last year, is estimated to be hosting some 500,000 displaced people," OCHA said. "Partners at Save the Children warned that severe food shortages have forced families to consume animal feed to survive."

Save the Children reported stocks of essential medicines and therapeutic foods have run out, leading to rising levels of malnutrition. Medical supplies in the camp's mobile clinics are also running out.

Zamzam residents have endured seven months of famine, with the collapse of essential services making survival increasingly difficult, OCHA said. Recent heavy shelling and escalating violence put families at even greater risk and made humanitarian access nearly impossible, Xinhua news agency reported.

OCHA again called for an immediate de-escalation, so civilians can reach the life-saving assistance they need.

The office said health authorities in El Fasher reported that a halt to hostilities allows humanitarians to meet the region's worsening health crisis. However, funding shortages are forcing the closure of community kitchens, serving as a lifeline for millions across Sudan.

Mutual aid groups, which provide food, health care and other critical support in the country, reported more than 70 per cent of the 1,400 community kitchens in Sudan have ceased operations due to lack of funds, including in areas facing famine.

"Without them, hundreds of thousands of people are at increased risk of severe hunger," OCHA said. "The budget required to sustain these kitchens and other essential front-line services provided at the community level is estimated at $12 million per month."

The humanitarians urged the international community to act now to prevent further disruptions and curb the worsening food crisis in Sudan.

Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), told the Security Council on Thursday that children are paying the highest price in the Sudan conflict.

She said nearly two-thirds of Sudan's total population of more than 30 million people will require humanitarian assistance this year and 16 million of them are children.

Famine is in at least five locations in Sudan which have an estimated 1.3 million children under the age of 5.

Russell said the agency will need $1 billion to deliver support to 8.7 million of the most vulnerable children in the country.

