False starts mark Asian Youth Climbing Championships as China takes two gold medals

Guiyang (China), Aug 23 (IANS) False starts proved decisive in the speed events at the Asian Youth Climbing Championships here on Saturday, with China claiming two gold medals in the women's categories while favourites stumbled in the men's finals.

Zhao Yicheng, 16, fresh from winning gold at the Youth World Championships, was disqualified for a false start in the under-17 final. Indonesia's Haddan Malik Baqmuhyibar advanced to the title as Zhao's reaction time registered under 0.1 seconds at the start, automatically ruling him out.

Zhao had dominated earlier rounds, clocking 4.82, 4.79, and 4.75 seconds en route to the final, but admitted afterwards that excitement had gotten the better of him.

"I had been waiting for a competition where I could really let myself go for such a long time," Zhao said. "My mind didn't control my body well. I didn't intentionally push the start, but my nervous system didn't relax at the right moment."

Reflecting on the defeat, Zhao said he accepted the setback. "You can't only love sports when you win. This may be the only competition I haven't won this year, but that reminds me I'm not invincible."

The under-19 men's final also ended with drama, as both climbers recorded reaction times under the legal threshold. Japan's Haku Oishi was judged to have left the start pad first and was disqualified, handing gold to South Korea's Choi Sangwon.

China's women fared better. Meng Shixue won the under-19 title in 6.62 seconds, while Wang Chunyuxuan captured the under-17 crown in 7.25. China also swept the podium in the under-19 women's category with Shi Jiaolyu and Wang Yuting ranking second and third, respectively.

Wang said the victory was her first Asian Youth Championships gold and credited back-to-back competitions for sharpening her skills. Meng, however, was emotional despite her triumph.

"This should be my last youth competition," she said through tears. "I wanted to show my best, but I don't think I managed to do that."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.