Falling billboard kills 3, injures 7 in China

Beijing, July 23 (IANS) Three people were killed while seven others were injured after a roadside billboard collapsed in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, local emergency management authorities said on Tuesday.

A total of 10 people were injured in the accident that occurred on Jinjiang Road in Panlong district at 9:58 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

Of those injured, three have died despite medical efforts, while the remaining seven are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Weather reports indicated that the district experienced showers on Monday but there were no strong winds. A local resident told Xinhua that it was cloudy around 10 p.m. with a gentle breeze.

Relevant departments have formed a joint investigation team to determine the cause of the accident, and the individuals deemed responsible are currently in police custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.