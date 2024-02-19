Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha’s two-time Ranji Trophy winning captain, announces retirement from professional cricket

Nagpur, Feb 19 (IANS) Opener Faiz Fazal, the two-time Ranji Trophy winning captain of Vidarbha, has announced that he will retire from professional cricket after his side's match against Haryana in the prestigious first-class tournament, where he walked out to a guard of honour from all players on the field.

Fazal was Vidarbha's captain when they won the Ranji Trophy for the very first time in 2017-18, where he topped the run-making charts for his team in the campaign, and went on to repeat the feat in the subsequent season.

Fazal made his international cricket debut in India’s third ODI against Zimbabwe in 2016, scoring an unbeaten 55 as the visitors registered a ten-wicket win, which would remain also his only appearance for the national team.

"Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago. It’s been an unforgettable ride, filled with cherished memories that I’ll hold dear forever.

"Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honor of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey – you’ll be deeply missed.

"A heartfelt thank you to all my teammates, coaches, physios, and trainers, “and special mention to groundsmen, family, friends, and supporters who’ve been my pillars of strength throughout this remarkable journey.

"As one chapter closes, another awaits, and while bidding adieu to my professional cricket career fills me with mixed emotions, I’m eagerly looking forward to embracing the new adventures that lie ahead," wrote Fazal on his Instagram account.

The 38-year-old will now retire as Vidarbha's leading run-getter in both List A (3641 runs in 113 games) and first-class formats (9183 runs in 137 games, including 24 centuries and 39 fifties), apart from 66 T20 appearances, where he amassed 1273 runs. He was also a part of Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2009 to 2011.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.