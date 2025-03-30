FA Cup: Manchester City come from behind to defeat Bournemouth, clinch SF berth for seventh consecutive season

Bournemouth, March 30 (IANS) Manchester City progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals for a record seventh consecutive season, securing a 2-1 comeback victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The match was a thrilling contest, with Erling Haaland’s 30th goal of the season and Omar Marmoush sealing the turnaround after Bournemouth had taken the lead.

The game began with both teams in lively spirits, but it was Bournemouth who struck first. After a bright start from City, Haaland missed a penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga and failed to capitalize on a couple of other chances. Moments later, the home side made City pay, with Evanilson converting a rebound off the line in the 21st minute following a Kluivert touch. Despite dominating possession and creating opportunities, City couldn’t find the equaliser in the first half, with Kepa proving to be a formidable obstacle.

Pep Guardiola made a change at halftime, bringing on Academy graduate Nico O’Reilly, and it paid off immediately. Just three minutes into the second half, O’Reilly provided a perfect cross for Haaland, who rifled the ball into the net to level the score. Unfortunately for City, Haaland’s afternoon took a downturn when he was forced off with an injury in the 61st minute.

However, his replacement, Omar Marmoush, wasted no time making an impact. Just two minutes after coming on, Marmoush latched onto another O’Reilly assist and calmly slotted home to give City the lead. Bournemouth, who had been buoyed by their early goal, pressed for an equaliser but were unable to break through City’s defence. Marmoush nearly added a second shortly after, heading just wide before Gundogan’s strike hit the post.

Despite a nervy seven minutes of added time, City held firm, and the result secured their spot in the semi-finals once again.

Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will take on Crystal Palace at Wembley.

