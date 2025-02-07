FA Cup clash vs Plymouth Argyle ‘too early’ for Trent’s return, says Slot

Liverpool, Feb 7 (IANS) Liverpool’s vice-captain Alexander Arnold was forced off in the second half of last weekend’s Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth and missed Thursday night’s Carabao Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Emirates FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday is also too soon for Alexander-Arnold, who will then be assessed for the Merseyside derby against Everton next Wednesday.

“No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him (FA Cup game vs Plymouth) . Difficult to say [about the Merseyside derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.

“We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him,” said Arne Slot in a press conference.

With Liverpool still competing with full force in all four competitions, Arne Slot also went on to confirm that the game against Plymouth is a great opportunity for him to rest some players and use the players ‘ that haven't played so much.’

"It is always a tricky tie, no matter what team you play, because it is an away game and it is probably their 'final', as is often the case when Liverpool goes anywhere.

"I think it is important in these moments for players that don't get much playing time to have that playing time, so that if we ever need them then they are ready. If you never play them, it is so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions. We will definitely use some players that haven't played so much," he added.

