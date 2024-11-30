F1: Oscar Piastri claims Qatar sprint victory following late switch with Lando

Doha, Nov 30 (IANS) Oscar Piastri secured a dramatic win in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint at Lusail International Circuit on Saturday, benefiting from a last-moment team strategy where McLaren teammate Lando Norris ceded the lead just before the chequered flag.

Norris dominated the 19-lap sprint early on, converting his pole position into a commanding lead. Meanwhile, Piastri, starting third, quickly muscled his way past George Russell’s Mercedes into P2 at Turn 2. From there, the Australian held firm under pressure from Russell, showcasing his defensive prowess.

The battle between Piastri and Russell was a highlight of the race. Despite several bold attempts by Russell to reclaim second place, including a near pass into Turn 1 but Piastri maintained his position.

The turning point came in the final moments. Norris, managing tyre degradation, dropped back slightly, allowing Piastri to close the gap. In a nod to team strategy and reciprocity for Piastri’s support in Sao Paulo, Norris moved aside on the final straight, ensuring his teammate took the win.

\Behind the McLarens, Russell delivered a solid third-place finish, continuing Mercedes’ push to stay competitive. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc followed closely in fourth and fifth, the latter winning a thrilling duel against future teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished sixth.

The McLaren one-two strengthened the team’s lead in the constructors’ championship, extending their advantage over Ferrari to 30 points. With just a handful of races left, McLaren’s cohesive approach, exemplified by the Norris-Piastri dynamic, positions them strongly with just two races to go.

