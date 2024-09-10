F1: Legendary car designer Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin on long-term deal

Silverstone (UK), Sep 10 (IANS) Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. The acclaimed British designer will begin working at the team's Silverstone headquarters from March 2025 taking up a new role as Managing Technical Partner.

The 65-year-old's arrival at Aston Martin is a major coup for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has invested heavily in the team with the ambition of turning them into title winners. Newey's reputation for designing innovative and competitive cars, particularly at the start of new regulatory periods, makes him a valuable asset to the team.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with," Newey said in a statement.

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of one of the greatest F1 designers in history, Newey has been a part of the Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull teams, winning 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' crowns.

"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in,” he added.

Newey will join a team that has already made significant strides in recent years, with the recruitment of top engineers, a state-of-the-art new factory, and a works engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships," said owner Lawrence Stroll.

