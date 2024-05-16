F1: Imola all set for thrilling race weekend after Lando Norris' historic win in Miami

Imola (Italy), May 16 (IANS) Following the Miami Grand Prix, the Formula 1 race weekend returns to screens across the globe for the iconic Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit. A track with a unique history linked to Formula 1 greats Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, Imola will once again open its doors from May 17 - 19, following a hiatus in 2023 due to adverse weather conditions.

As anticipation builds for the race weekend, Formula 1 fans can expect the unexpected when it comes to the Emilia Romagna region. Known for its unpredictable weather, racing enthusiasts will be mindful of the possibility of rain looming large over the weekend, which could promise an extra layer of excitement to the racing action

Holding a special place in the hearts of Formula 1 enthusiasts, Imola holds special significance to Ferrari fans across the globe - often considered the home of the icon 'The Prancing Horse'. As one of the oldest circuits in the world, its anti-clockwise layout will also present challenges unlike any other - testing the skills of drivers and teams alike.

Following Lando Norris's breakthrough victory in Miami courtesy of McLaren's significant upgrades, all eyes will now turn to Ferrari, and Mercedes as they look to respond with developments at Imola. With Scuderia keen to perform in front of their passionate Tifosi, expectations will be at an all-time high for the iconic red of Italy.

While Redbull’s Max Verstappen continues to dominate in the early stages of the season with his four wins in six races, Ferrari will also be optimistic following flashes of brilliance from Carlos Sainz in Australia. As the battle for supremacy intensifies, fans can truly expect the unexpected at the legendary circuit.

Additionally with Formula 2 also making a comeback this weekend, Indian fans will be treated to one of their own, as Kush Maini makes his appearance at the historic venue for Invicta Racing.

