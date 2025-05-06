Eye on 2026 Assembly polls: CM Stalin urges DMK cadres to highlight govt’s achievements

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party would return to power after the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu would decisively reject what he described as an “opportunistic alliance” formed by rival parties.

In a letter addressed to party cadres on the occasion of the DMK government completing four years in office and stepping into its fifth year, CM Stalin urged workers to intensify efforts on the ground to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

He credited the government’s performance, especially its focus on welfare, as a key factor in the DMK’s expected success.

“Those who have joined hands in an opportunistic alliance and repeatedly betrayed Tamil Nadu, along with their discreet supporters, are eager to see the DMK defeated. But the people of this state will ensure their plans fail,” CM Stalin wrote, pointedly refraining from naming any specific party but in a subtle reference to the principal Opposition party AIADMK which has again renewed its political alliance with the BJP.

He directed party workers to actively engage with the public through extensive campaigns and meetings to publicise the DMK government’s achievements.

CM Stalin emphasised that out of the 505 promises made before the 2021 Assembly elections, the majority had already been fulfilled, and the rest would soon be completed.

Highlighting the changing dynamics of political communication, CM Stalin urged cadres to harness modern tools like social media to reach voters effectively.

“Today, short videos and reels — just 30 seconds long — can reach lakhs of people far more quickly than hour-long speeches,” he noted, advising party workers to make full use of platforms like WhatsApp and social media to amplify the party’s message.

CM Stalin reaffirmed that the DMK would not be cowed by political threats or attempts at vendetta via various central agencies, declaring, “Our movement stands for self-respect, safeguards Tamil Nadu’s rights, and sets an example for the nation.”

The DMK, which has set an ambitious goal of winning 200 out of 234 Assembly seats in 2026, has deployed full-time representatives for each constituency.

These representatives report to a special election cell at Anna Arivalayam, led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior leaders including R.S. Bharathy, Thangam Thenarasu, E.V. Velu, and K.N. Nehru.

Since May 2021, the DMK government has introduced multiple welfare schemes, which the party plans to showcase as a cornerstone of its 2026 campaign.

