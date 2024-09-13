Expand your existing businesses in Rajasthan: CM to Japanese investors

Osaka (Japan), Sep 13 (IANS) On the final day of his three-day Japan visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led an investors’ meeting at Osaka, urging the Japanese investors to expand their existing businesses and set new ventures in Rajasthan.

The delegation also held a round of discussion with Japanese major Daikin and NIDEC which have existing facilities in the state and deliberated on their future expansion plans in Rajasthan.

Thanking the Japanese investors for buying in the state’s business potential at the Osaka investors’ meet, Sharma said, “I urge the investors’ community to continue reposing their faith in Rajasthan and further galvanise the existing healthy partnership between India and Japan. The successful operations of about 50 Japanese companies at Neemrana Japanese Investment Zone in Rajasthan is evidence of the state’s crystal-clear commitment to ease of doing business and improving the business climate. The launch of new investor-friendly policies such as MSME Policy, ‘One District One Product’ Policy, Data Centre Policy etc in the coming days will help the state emerge as a prominent sweet spot for investors and businesses.”

The delegation also met senior officials of Osaka-based Daikin Industries, a prominent investor in Rajasthan’s Neemrana Japanese Investment Zone and took stock of its existing operations. The delegation deliberated on the company’s future expansion in the state.

Sharma was also apprised of the sustainable technological innovations that the company is spearheading during the delegation’s visit to the Daikin Technology Innovation Center in Osaka.

Subsequently, the delegation met representatives of Tokyo-based NIDEC Corporation and briefed the company officials about the instrumental business-friendly changes being incorporated by the government under the leadership of the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

NIDEC officials noted the impressive strides being taken by the state towards creating the optimum business climate and assured that Rajasthan features at the top in the company’s long-term scheme of things.

Continuing his outreach with the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR), the Chief Minister met quite a few NRRs in Osaka and addressed the community members.

He expressed happiness about their role in ushering in technological innovations in Japan and urged them to play the role of a bridge between Japan and Rajasthan, share their learnings of the Japanese culture and facilitate new businesses in the state.

