Exotic wildlife animals seized in Mizoram, three Myanmarese held

Aizawl, April 3 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Forest Department officials, have rescued several exotic wildlife species and apprehended three Myanmar nationals in the northeastern state, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles troops, along with Forest Department officials acting launched a joint operation at the crossing point four (Robert Kai), in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar areas bordering Champhai district.

The security personnel intercepted trafficking of exotic wildlife species and apprehended three Myanmarese while they were crossing from Myanmar into India and carrying concealed containers on Wednesday night.

A spot check conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and forest officials led to the seizure and rescue of three Patagonian Maras, 24 African Spurred Tortoises and one Albino Burmese Python.

The estimated value of the seized wildlife is approximately Rs 1.31 crore, the spokesman said.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Thawngsuangmunh (26), Biakzapiang (26), and Jeecy Lalnunmawia (31), are all Myanmar nationals from Khawmawi.

The rescued wildlife species, along with the apprehended individuals, were handed over to the Forest Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles remains committed to curbing illegal wildlife trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border as per extant conservation laws, a defence release said.

Earlier on a number of occasions, the law enforcement agencies recovered exotic wildlife animals smuggled from Myanmar.

Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contrabands through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Champhai is a hotspot for the smuggling of diverse drugs, foreign cigarettes, areca nuts, arms and ammunition, and exotic animals and their parts.

The varied drugs mostly come to India from Myanmar through illegal border routes in Mizoram and Manipur, and then are smuggled to other northeastern and Indian states and neighbouring countries, mainly Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

