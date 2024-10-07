Exit polls show President Kais Saied winning Tunisia presidential election

Tunis, Oct 7 (IANS) Exit polls have shown that Tunisian President Kais Saied is expected to win the presidential election, state media reported.

According to the estimated results of a poll by Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian survey company, Saied won 89.2 per cent of the vote, followed by Ayachi Zammel with 6.9 per cent and Zouhair Maghzaoui with 3.9 per cent.

In a press briefing following the election, Farouk Bouaskar, president of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said the preliminary turnout in the presidential election reached 27.7 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to statistics from the ISIE, a total of 2,599,252 Tunisians voted in Tunisia and 104,903 Tunisians went to the polls abroad.

The official TAP news agency said the Chahed Observatory reported a turnout of 28.8 per cent when the polling stations closed.

The total number of voters registered on the electoral register is around 9,753,217 people.

The preliminary results of the election will be announced Monday evening, according to the ISIE.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.