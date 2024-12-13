Exams will not be cancelled: BPSC chairman

Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) While denying the possibility of the question paper leak, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Friday that the examination would not cancelled under any circumstances.

A high-level meeting was also held at the BPSC headquarters in Patan following the allegations of a paper leak. The meeting included BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar, Examination Controller, Secretary, and other senior officials to evaluate the situation.

BPSC Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar dismissed the allegations, stating that no paper leak occurred at any examination centres in Bihar.

He acknowledged reports of disturbances at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna around 12:15 PM but maintained that the claims of a paper leak were baseless.

Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar supported his stance, stating: “The examination process remained intact despite the unrest caused by a group of students. Some unruly candidates disrupted the examination by looting question papers and OMR sheets from the centre. These individuals are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them.”

Parmar emphasised that approximately 5,500 candidates appeared for the exam at the Bapu Examination Centre, and the incident was isolated to one block of this centre.

He confirmed that the exam, conducted across 912 centres in a controlled and monitored environment, would not be cancelled under any circumstances.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) continues to grapple with the aftermath of allegations surrounding the 70th Preliminary Examination, which saw disturbances at the Bapu Examination Center in Kumhrar, Patna.

Parmar addressed concerns about delays in distributing question papers and the resulting unrest, clarifying that any delay is typically offset by providing additional time to affected candidates.

“The idea of cancelling the exam, wherein the participation of 3.25 lakh candidates, impractical and unfair to the majority, despite disruptions affecting 300-400 students,” Parmar said.

Chairman Parmar maintained that the disturbances were limited to a small group of candidates and stressed that the integrity of the exam remains intact.

He reaffirmed that the paper was not leaked and that appropriate action would be taken against those who disrupted the examination process.

While the BPSC held a meeting to review the situation, agitated candidates gathered at the commission's office, causing commotion. The protests grew intense, prompting police from four stations—Secretariat, Kotwali, Shastri Nagar, and Airport police stations—to intervene and disperse the crowd.

The situation deteriorated after Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh slapped a candidate during the initial unrest at the examination centre.

“Around 150 candidates left the examination hall with question papers and OMR sheets, creating a ruckus. The exam had not been compromised, as the question paper boxes were opened in the presence of students in their respective classrooms,” Singh said.

