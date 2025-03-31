Ex-Union Minister Girija Vyas sustains burn injuries while performing Gangaur Puja

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries while performing Aarti at her residence on Monday during Gangaur Puja.

Her family members confirmed that her dupatta caught fire during the ritual. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Udaipur and later referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Dr. Vyas' brother, Gopal Sharma, stated that he was at the farmhouse when he received information about the incident.

Upon reaching home, he learned that Vyas was performing Gangaur Puja when her dupatta caught fire from the lamp.

A household worker promptly assisted her, and she was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur before being transferred to Ahmedabad.

Gopal Sharma said that Girija Vyas regularly performs puja, and on this occasion, a special ceremony was underway for Gangaur.

Unfortunately, her dupatta caught fire from the burning lamp, resulting in burns.

He rushed to the hospital and later accompanied her to Ahmedabad for advanced medical care. Dr. Vyas remains under medical supervision, and her family is closely monitoring her condition.

Further updates on her health are awaited. Vyas has been served as minister both in central and state government as Congress leader under Congress government.

Girija Vyas, from 2001 to 2004, was also the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

She was the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in 2013 in the (late) former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led Union Cabinet.

Gangaur is a Hindu festival which is mainly celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and in certain regions of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival is also celebrated in some parts of Gujarat and West Bengal.

