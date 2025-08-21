Ex-strength and conditioning coach lauds introduction of Bronco Test for Indian cricketers' fitness assessment

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Ramji Srinivasan, the former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team, has lauded the move of bringing in the Bronco Test as part of assessing the fitness levels of senior men’s side players.

Sources aware of the development told IANS on Thursday that the Bronco Test, primarily used as a hard-aerobic running assessment for rugby players’, will be used now as part of fitness testing protocols for the Indian men’s team.

“The test has been introduced at the CoE for the India senior men’s side only, along with the existing 2 km trial and yo-yo tests. It is to be noted that this test has not yet been introduced at the domestic level for any side, though it is understood that Tamil Nadu has initiated this testing a few months ago,” further said sources to IANS.

In this test, players will be required to complete a sequence of shuttle runs over 60m, 40m and 20m for five sets. The aim for the players is to complete the test of 1200m overall in as quick a time as possible, without taking break.

“This is one test where which can be done anytime and anywhere. It's pertinent to all skill-sets, which is phenomenal. It has been done all over the world. People have shifted from yo-yo to this and the readings are so accurate really. We can measure the fatigue index also, which is very, very good.

"Apart from this, you can measure your VO2 max and sprint fatigue levels. It's a very simple and effective plus efficient way of assessing fitness levels. It’s very easy to set up and really pushes the athlete to the max,” said Srinivasan to IANS.

He also stated that the initial base level timing for completing the test would be preferred to be at 5:15 to 5:30, adding that sub-five will be a very good timing to finish the entire set.

"That should be the level and I'm sure Adrian (Le Roux, Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach) can make them do it in a matter of time. I'm sure these guys will get the hang of it. For any cricketer to call themselves an elite athlete, they should be aiming for sub-five timing. Also, this test can be repeated anywhere - indoor or outdoor. It's mainly used for rugby players, and this kind of testing is either rugby or soccer-oriented.

“But for cricketing systems, this is a very good test, where the ability to cheat or cut corners, unlike yo-yo, is minimised completely. I think this should have been introduced long back, but very good to see it in the system. After nearly a decade, something new and something exciting is coming in terms of cricketers’ fitness testing,” he added.

Srinivasan further said the Bronco Test will challenge players both physically and mentally. "Also, it's very easy to do it in a large group – you finish off one group of seven or eight players and it won't take much time. It's not really time-consuming and risk of injury is low.

"Finally, it also pushes you mentally - because you're so tired at the end of it. Your lactate buildup, threshold zone, and crossing levels - it's tough to push, so you have to work mentally also to be prepared for clearing this test,” he concluded.

