Ex-PM Vajpayee's dream of interlinking rives will come true now: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for linking rivers under the tripartite contract for the ambitious Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project will become reality soon.

This contract will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the much-awaited development, which has been pending for the last more than 20 years due to various reasons, will take concrete shape.

"The consensus on this project could not be made mainly because both states were ruled by different parties. Multiple meetings were held between the officials from both states (Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan).

Under the instructions from PM Modi all issues have been resolved now," CM Yadav added.

He also said that the project will benefit 3,217 villages of Guna, Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Sheopur, Ujjain, Sehore, Mandsaur, Indore, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Shajapur and Rajgarh districts of the state.

"Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project will prove to be a boon for the farmers and citizens of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This will provide abundant water for irrigation to farmers and new doors of development will open," he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the project will bring prosperity to both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Farmers will be able to double their yield with the water obtained from the project, which will make the state prosperous along with their families, CM Yadav said.

He added that the project will cost around Rs 72,000, of which, Madhya Pradesh will spend Rs 35,000 crore, while Rajasthan will spend Rs 37,000 crore and the rest of the amount will be allocated by the Centre.

The total water-filling capacity of the project will be 1908.83 cubic metres.

As much as 172 million cubic metres of water will be reserved for drinking and industries.

As many as 21 dams will be constructed under the project.

After Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal, PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of another river interlining project (Ken-Betwa) between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during his visit to Sagar on December 25.

The project will provide water for irrigation for more than 8.1 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister last week said that after these two projects started, several big rivers within the state will also be interconnected.

He said that PM Modi had instructed him to prepare a plan for this purpose.

