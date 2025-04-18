Ex-Pak cricketer wants his biopic to be directed either by Anurag Kashyap or Farhan Akhtar

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) A former Pakistan cricketer has expressed his desire for a biopic on his life and hopes it will be directed by either Anurag Kashyap or Farhan Akhtar.

Speaking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, he said, "The film will be packed with emotion, drama, the India-Pakistan partition, and Dawood Ibrahim’s deep fascination with cricket and cricketers."

Kashyap and Akhtar are critically acclaimed actors and directors who have delivered some iconic movies in Bollywood including Gangs of Wasseypur and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. However, the critically acclaimed filmmaker Kashyap has moved out of Bollywood, citing the industry's unrealistic targets of making Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore films.

Pakistan have a huge cricket fan base in the country like India. However, no biopic has been made on any Pakistani cricketer so far. As per reports, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's biopic "Kaptaan" has been in the making for over a decade.

Currently, Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since mid-2023 due to several legal cases.

Earlier, Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad had picked Brad Pitt as his preferred choice to depict him if a biographical film were ever made about his life.

On the other hand, India have seen biopics of former captains MS Dhoni ( M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Mohammad Azharuddin (Azhar) and Mithali Raj (Shabaash Mithu). In addition, a documentary was released on legendary Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin - A Billion Dreams) in 2017.

Apart from these, former India pacer Jhulan Goswami's biopic "Chakda 'Xpress" played by actor Anushka Sharma is yet to be released while Yuvraj Singh's biopic was announced by T-Series last year. The name and star cast of Yuvraj's biopic is yet to be announced by the production house.

