Ex-Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal hospitalised after experiencing severe chest pain during DPL game

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been admitted to a hospital in Savar after experiencing severe chest pain midway through a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club.

The left-handed opener complained of chest pain while on the field against Shinepukur Cricket Club and was taken to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital for immediate medical attention.

A helicopter was first set to transport Tamim to the hospital from the BKSP ground in Savar, but he could not be flown from there. Instead, he was rushed to Fazilatunnesa Hospital in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

"He underwent initial checks at a local hospital, where mild heart issues were suspected. Efforts were made to transport him to Dhaka, but on the way to the helipad, he experienced severe chest pain and had to be rushed back. Medical reports later confirmed it was a massive heart attack,” said Dr Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Local news outlet The Business Standard reported that Tamim's illness has also led to the postponement of the BCB's scheduled directors' meeting, which was set to take place on Monday. Several BCB officials, including Akram Khan, are on their way to visit Tamim.

Mohammedan's team physio, Enamul Haque, recalled the moment when Tamim was experiencing discomfort on the field, saying, "Everything seemed normal in the morning when we arrived at the ground. But after taking the field, he suddenly complained of chest pain. We acted quickly and took him straight to the hospital."

"Prayers for Tamim Iqbal & requesting everyone to pray for his quick recovery. May ALLAH Taala gives him strength & courage to make a full recovery as soon as possible. Aameen," former cricketer Athar Ali Khan

shared on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.