Everything you need to know ahead of Pak-NZ-SA tri-nation series

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The tri-nation ODI series involving hosts Pakistan, along with New Zealand and South Africa will be played from February 8-14 at the newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. In the single-league tournament, New Zealand will take on South Africa on February 10 at the same venue in the day game.

The action will move to Karachi, where the home side will take on South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in a day-night match on February 12. The final of the event will be played between the top two sides on February 14.

The tournament provides an opportunity for all three sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin in Karachi on February 19 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

Mohammad Rizwan will be eying his fourth consecutive ODI series win since taking over as Pakistan captain, having won bilateral ODI series against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa last year.

New Zealand, who had their first training session at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Thursday evening, will look to make a winning start in the tournament. South Africa under Temba Bavuma arrived in Lahore in the wee hours of Friday and will undergo their first training session on Saturday.

Tri-nation series schedule

February 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand 2:30 pm IST

February 10 – New Zealand v South Africa 10 am IST

February 12 – Pakistan v South Africa 2:30 pm IST

February 14 – Final 2:30 pm IST

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (for first match only).

Live streaming details:

The tri-nation series will be live-streamed exclusively on Fancode in India.

Broadcasting details:

The tri-nation series will not be broadcast in India.

