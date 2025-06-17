Everyone should evacuate Tehran: Trump

Washington, June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump urged the people of Iran to evacuate Tehran as the hostilities between Israel and Iran on Tuesday entered its fifth consecutive day.

“Iran should have signed the deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”, Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The US President also announced that he would cut short his visit to the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada to closely monitor the situation amid the escalating tension in the Middle East.

“I have to be back as soon as I can. I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” Trump told reporters at the summit convening in the Canadian Rockies.

According to the White House, he would return to the US “because of what’s going on in the Middle East.”

“America First means many great things, including the fact that Iran can not have a nuclear weapon. Make America great again!!!” he said in another post on his social media platform.

Meanwhile, Israel issued an evacuation warning on Monday to a municipal district in Tehran, calling its residents to urgently leave ahead of Israeli airstrikes.

In a post on X, Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli military, called residents of District C, located in the northeastern part of the city, to evacuate.

“In the coming hours, the Israeli army will operate in this area, as it has over recent days in other parts of Tehran, to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime,” Adraee said.

“Your presence in this area endangers your life. For your safety and security, we urge you to immediately evacuate." he said.

Several important state institutions, government offices, and semi-governmental organisations, as well as communication and intelligence facilities are located in District C, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that since the morning hours, Israeli warplanes have struck trucks containing weapons and surface-to-air missile launchers, advancing from western Iran toward Tehran.

