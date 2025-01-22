Every player committed to bringing the trophy home again, says Pandya on Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that every player in the team is committed to bringing the Champions Trophy back home yet again by showcasing their unique brand of cricket in the eight-team tournament. India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will begin their Group A campaign in the 2025 edition against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, after which they play against archrivals Pakistan on February 23, before facing New Zealand on March 2.

“The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a significant boost to cricket, adding depth and context to the One-Day format. This iconic tournament promises to reignite excitement among fans and players alike. India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket, with every player committed to bringing the trophy home again,” said Pandya in a tournament release.

The rest of the matches will be played in Pakistan, as the tournament takes place from February 19 to March 9. England batter Phil Salt commented, "Playing for England in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a huge honour. We know it’s going to be a very competitive tournament but we have an exciting group and we are going to give it our best effort to lift the trophy.”

The upcoming tournament will be the first time Afghanistan will play in the competition and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said: “It’s Afghanistan’s first time at the Men’s Champions Trophy, we can’t wait to compete against the best of the best and make our nation proud."

Pakistan last won the Champions Trophy in 2017, after it beat India in the final, and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi stated, “For Pakistan, cricket is more than a game—it’s our passion, our pride, our identity and as defending Champions and tournament hosts, there’s everything to play for. I’m sure the whole of Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the 19th of February, it’ll be a spectacle like no other.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.