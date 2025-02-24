Every match wearing the Indian jersey is an honour, Savita Punia reflects on 300th international cap

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (IANS) Goalkeeper Savita Punia completed 300 international caps on Monday. The Arjuna Awardee achieved this landmark during India’s match against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Savita now joins Vandana Katariya as one of only two Indian women to have played 300 international matches. Savita is only the second Indian goalkeeper, male or female, to achieve this feat after the legendary PR Sreejesh.

Expressing her emotions on the milestone, Savita said, “Playing 300 matches for India is an incredibly special moment for me. It has been an unforgettable journey. I am deeply grateful to Hockey India, Sports Authority of India, my family, teammates, and support staff who have stood by me throughout. Every match wearing the Indian jersey is an honour, and I will continue to give my best for the team.”

A stalwart of Indian hockey, Savita made her senior team debut at the age of 20 and has since established herself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. She played a key role in India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, a campaign that elevated the team’s stature on the global stage. Her experience also proved invaluable in the Rio Olympics 2016 and the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup, where India reached the Quarter-Finals.

As captain, Savita has led India to remarkable achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a title-winning campaign at the FIH Nations Cup. Under her leadership, India also clinched back-to-back gold medals in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and 2024.

“Savita has been the backbone of Indian hockey for years, and reaching 300 caps is a testament to her dedication and skill. She has been a true leader and an inspiration to young players, especially goalkeepers looking to follow in her footsteps,” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

Recognized for her outstanding contributions, Savita was honoured with the Arjuna Award and has been a two-time recipient of the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year (2022, 2023). Her excellence between the posts has also earned her the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award for three consecutive seasons (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23).

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, “We are extremely proud of Savita’s achievement. Her leadership and performances have been instrumental in India’s rise on the world stage, and I have no doubt she will continue to steer the team to greater heights.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.