Events in Parbhani and Beed are a stain on progressive Maharashtra's reputation: Nana Patole

Nagpur, Dec 20 (IANS) The State Congress President Nana Patole on Thursday claimed that the desecration of the Constitution in Parbhani and the killing of a sarpanch in Beed district have tarnished the name of progressive Maharashtra and the legacy of its saints.

These events appear to be an attempt to erase the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, and B.R. Ambedkar, Patole said in the Assembly.

The death of Somnath Suryawanshi due to police brutality in Parbhani is nothing short of murder, he added.

Patole during a debate under Rule 101 on the incidents in Parbhani and Beed districts targeted the Mahayuti government, saying that there is a need to put an end to the politically-backed criminal dominance in Maharashtra.

"During the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the BJP-led alliance, there has been an effort to shield criminal activities. For instance, in Beed, Valmik Karad, who has serious charges such as Section 302 (murder) against him, was given police protection. Who recommended this protection, and for what reason?" he asked.

"A shootout occurred in Parli between Andhale and Geete, resulting in Geete's death. Valmik Karad is allegedly involved in this incident. At the time, Police Inspector Mahajan and Police Sub-Inspector Patil were deployed in the area. Similarly, in Kej, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, and the same officers were posted there. Are transfers within the police department happening under Valmik Karad's orders? The Beed incident is extremely grave and seems to have political backing, with rumours suggesting a Minister's involvement. Such a minister must be removed from the Cabinet," he said.

"The Parbhani incident is reminiscent of Bhima Koregaon violence. The day after the incident, hundreds gathered on the streets, and shops were shut down. Had the police taken appropriate action immediately, subsequent events could have been avoided. Instead, the police conducted a combing operation and brutally beat innocent individuals, worse than animals. Who ordered this cane charge? Was the Parbhani incident government-sponsored? These are pressing questions. Innocent people have been falsely charged. Somnath Suryawanshi, who was filming the police cane charge, was arrested, brutally assaulted in custody, and killed by the police. However, the government has not taken action against a single officer," claimed Patole.

The Congress leader alleged that in Beed district, under Karad's influence, 200 false cases were filed within two days.

"Who truly runs the administration—the government or criminals? Despite having a capable Chief Minister, how does such chaos prevail in the state? A gangster holds sway over Beed; who is their 'master'? This criminal dominance must end, and Maharashtra must uphold the values of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar," Patole said.

