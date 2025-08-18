European leaders to back Zelensky in meeting with Trump

Washington, Aug 18 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on Monday with a strong backing of top European leaders as he meets US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The high-profile gathering is expected to focus on Ukraine's war with Russia and concerns over pressure on Kyiv to accept Moscow's terms for peace.

On the eve of the meeting, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!"

The leaders accompanying Zelensky include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

European officials are concerned that the White House talks could become a stage for Trump to press Zelensky into considering the conditions that Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined during their Alaska summit last week.

Those conditions include Ukraine surrendering its claim to Crimea and agreeing never to join NATO.

European leaders hope to use Monday's discussions to gain clarity from Trump about what Russia may be prepared to concede in a potential peace deal, as well as to better understand Washington's role in any future security guarantees for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised on Sunday that the aim of the Washington meeting is to show a united front. "If we show weakness today in front of Russia, we are laying the ground for future conflicts," Macron said.

He added that Kyiv's allies, who participated in a "coalition of the willing" video conference before heading to Washington, want a strong and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The German government, in its statement about the trip, stressed that the agenda will include security guarantees, territorial questions, and the continuation of support for Ukraine's defence.

"This includes maintaining pressure on sanctions," the statement said.

Trump, however, has been vocal about his stance that Zelensky should move to end the war swiftly.

On Sunday, he reiterated on Truth Social, "President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight."

"No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!)...and no going into NATO by Ukraine. Some things never change!" he wrote.

