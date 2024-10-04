Europa League: Man Utd, Porto play 3-3 draw, Tottenham win

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Manchester United rescued a late point during a captivating encounter against Porto, Tottenham made it two wins out of two on UEFA Europa League Matchday 2.

Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time header rescued a point for ten-man United in a scintillating encounter with Porto.

United raced into a 2-0 lead through Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, but Pepe reacted well to head in for the hosts after Andre Onana made a save and then Samu climbed high to equalise before the break.

Samu rifled his second into the roof of the net to put Porto ahead before Bruno Fernandes was shown a second yellow card. Porto were moments away from the win but Maguire wriggled free to head Christian Eriksen's corner into the back of the net late on.

Elsewhere, neat finishes from Pape Sarr and in-form Brennan Johnson sealed maximum points for Spurs in Budapest.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Sarr pounced on a loose ball before Johnson came off the bench to strike for a fifth game running. Barnabas Varga's powerful volley set up a nervy finish for Ange Postecoglou's men, but the Premier League outfit held on to record a fifth successive win in all competitions.

