Euro 2024: England's Phil Foden returns home for birth of his third child

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) England forward Phil Foden has left the national team camp at Euro 2024 to return home for the birth of his third child. The Football Association has confirmed the news, announcing that the Manchester City star, who has been a pivotal part of England’s campaign, has flown back to the UK.

Foden, 24, has been a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s lineup, starting in all three of England’s group-stage matches. His performances, including during the goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday, have been integral to England’s progress in the tournament. However, the urgency of the situation at home necessitated his temporary departure from the squad.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” as quoted by 'The Telegraph.'

Though the FA did not give the exact nature of the family matter, it was later disclosed that he was reaching home to be present during the birth of his third child.

According to some reports, he is expected to be back with the England squad at Euro 2024 by Sunday.

