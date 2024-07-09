Euro 2024: Deschamps reacts to boring football criticisms, says 'watch another game'

Munich, July 9 (IANS) France have truly had an extraordinary run to the semifinals of the 2024 Euros. The side is yet to score a goal from open play and have reached final four with only three goals to their name (two own goals, one penalty).

There's a lot of criticism for Didier Deschamps' men with former Premier League striker Chris Sutton going to the extent of saying he would 'close the curtains' if they were playing in his back garden while speaking on BBC.

The French head coach has replied to all those who find their style of play boring with a simple suggestion. "If you are bored, watch another game - you don't have to watch us, it's fine. Maybe it's not the same as it was in the past, but we do have the capability to spark emotions and make lots of French men and women happy with our results, especially after a difficult period in our country," said Deschamps to reporters in the pre-game conference.

The two powerhouses -- France and Spain -- will be facing off at the Allianz Arena, one of the most prestigious stadiums in world football.

Spain have looked a lot like their past selves and their extra time win over hosts Germany is a testament to what the side is capable of. ‘La Roja’ are the only team in the Euros who are yet to lose a game and a win over France would see them create history by becoming the first side in the competition’s history to win six games in a row.

Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke of his side’s ability to play ‘eye-catching,’ football but admitted that at this stage of the tournament it’s only the ‘results that count.’

"We all try to build a game plan that will help you win. Spain are an eye-catching team, I won't deny that, it's our DNA, but in the end, here it's about winning. We want to play, but we want to be practical. Our way to get the result is to try to be eye-catching. But at this stage it's the result that counts because it is how your job will get judged and evaluated in the end," said Luis.

