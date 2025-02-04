Ethiopia's ruling party concludes 2nd congress with national advancement pledge

Addis Ababa, Feb 4 (IANS) Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has concluded its second congress, electing its leadership and reiterating its commitment to national advancement.

The three-day party congress, held from Friday to Sunday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, re-elected the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as its president "with a significant number of votes," while the country's Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh and Vice President of the PP Adem Farah were elected as vice presidents, the party disclosed.

Abiy expressed his strong commitment to advancing the party's future initiatives aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development and transformation of the East African country, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The trust and responsibility entrusted to me and the deputy presidents through this re-election inspire us to move forward with renewed commitment," Abiy said following his re-election.

The three-day congress, which was held under the theme "From Pledge to Practice," concluded on Sunday evening with the election of the party's central committee members.

The congress, which brought together more than 1,700 participants, including party members and leaders of sister political parties from various countries, passed an eight-point statement of position.

Noting that the congress "marked a pivotal moment in Ethiopia's political history, with unwavering unity and a vision for the (country's) future," the party said its members have agreed to successfully implement the major outcomes of the congress "with the strongest determination, greatest efforts, and drastic actions."

Abiy reiterated that the PP stands as a major political force in Africa, with 15 million members, and remains dedicated to its vision of peace and prosperity for all Ethiopians. He also declared an end to the era of conflicts and a beginning of renewed hope, echoing the party's commitment to peace and stability.

The Prosperity Party was formed and formally recognised by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia in December 2019 through the merging of three member parties of Ethiopia's former ruling party, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF). The three former EPRDF members joined other regional parties in establishing the PP.

During Ethiopia's sixth general elections in June 2021, the PP scored a landslide victory, dominating the majority of seats at the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, the lower chamber of the Ethiopian parliament. The East African country is expected to hold its seventh general elections in June next year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.