Essar Foundation supports Team India for World Youth Scrabble Championship 2025

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Essar Foundation is proud to announce its support for Team India as they head to the World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC) 2025, scheduled from August 30 to September 1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The annual championship brings together over 200 young players from 18 countries, making it one of the most prestigious global events in the mind sport arena.

This partnership with the Scrabble Association of India and Wordaholix further strengthens Essar Foundation’s belief that both physical and intellectual sports offer opportunities for personal growth, social inclusion, and national pride.

Leading India’s contingent this year is 14-year-old Madhav Gopal Kamath, ranked among the world’s top 10 Scrabble players in the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) ratings, and the first youth player ever to achieve this feat.

The 12-member Indian squad will be managed by Neeta Bhatia, partner at Wordaholix and a member of the World Youth Scrabble Committee. Together, they represent a talented group of players who have consistently made their mark in national and international competitions.

Commenting on its support, an Essar Foundation spokesperson said, “At Essar Foundation, we believe sport in all its forms has the power to inspire, educate, and transform. Our support for Team India at WYSC 2025 builds on our commitment to nurturing emerging talent, especially in disciplines that do not always get the spotlight. We are proud to stand behind India’s young Scrabble champions as they showcase their skills on a global stage.”

Over the years, Essar Foundation has recognised the power of sport as a catalyst for inclusion, empowerment, and social change. It continues to champion initiatives that create access and opportunity at every level.

The Foundation has empowered differently-abled cricketers, helping them overcome challenges and excel in their game. It has also nurtured young talents like Priya Gupta, whose passion for race walking drives her progress, and Durga Gunjal, a promising skater steadily making her mark on the national stage.

At the grassroots level, the Foundation supports community football through Vibrant FC and an orphanage team, providing structured coaching and development programmes.

It has also partnered with the QPR Junior Soccer Challenger, India’s largest grassroots football talent hunt, to identify and nurture emerging footballers from across the country. The Essar Chester Half Marathon, one of the UK’s longest-established and most respected half marathons, also reflects this spirit by bringing together thousands of participants from around the world.

All these efforts are an integral part of the Essar Cares programme, which continues to nurture talent, create opportunities, and inspire the next generation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.