ESFI to Launch Esports Championship 2025 qualifiers in September

New Delhi, September 6 (IANS) Backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is poised to make history with the inaugural WAVES Esports Championship (WESC 2025) organised by Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

The landmark event will feature exhilarating competitions across popular titles including eFootball, WCC, and BGMI among others.

Beginning with qualifiers from September 2024 and running through January 2025, the tournament will culminate in a spectacular grand finale in February 2025 in New Delhi, where India’s top players will be crowned as champions.

The ‘WESC 2025’ is gender inclusive, the Championship will be divided into phases offering thrilling gameplay across India. Participants taking part in the BGMI competitions will be playing as teams, while eFootball and WCC will feature individual contestants.

As the governing body for esports in India, ESFI has been at the forefront of promoting competitive gaming, playing a pivotal role in events like the Asian Games 2018, 2022 and Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, where India secured bronze medals and was placed fifth for League of Legends.

With its member associations, including the International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation and Global Esports Federation, ESFI is committed to elevating India’s presence in the global esports landscape.

Vinod Tiwari, President of ESFI, shared his thoughts on India’s maiden official Esports Championship, stating, "India’s esports scene is rapidly evolving, and initiatives like the WAVES Summit are crucial in driving its growth. By bringing together top talent, industry stakeholders, and government support, we aim to showcase the potential of Indian esports on a global stage. WESC 2025 is not just about winning; it’s about nurturing a culture of excellence, content creation and innovation in esports."

WESC 2025 promises to attract a range of audiences panning from casual fans to hardcore gamers. The Championship promises opportunities for content creation, partnerships, sponsorships, and talent development.

The WESC 2025 logo was also unveiled recently, it is a dynamic and visually striking representation of the event's core values. Rendered in a vibrant Ocean Blue, the logo embodies the depth and vitality of the esports community. The blue color palette symbolizes inspiration, reflecting the tournament's aim to motivate the next generation of esports enthusiasts as it reciprocates the color of the gigantic roaring ocean waves.

WAVES extends beyond esports, as the summit will also include game development challenges, AI-driven installations, and other events designed to showcase the country’s creative potential among its diverse 25 challenges as part of the summit. The Government of India’s ‘Create in India Challenge - Season 1’ aims to provide a global platform for homegrown talent, further solidifying India’s position as a hub for media, entertainment, and gaming innovation.

