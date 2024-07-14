Erik Ten Hag announces 25-man traveling squad for Manchester United’s pre-season friendly

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Erik ten Hag has named a 25-man traveling squad for Manchester United's pre-season fixture against Rosenborg on Monday.

A selection of senior players returned to Carrington throughout the week to begin preparations for the 2024/25 season.

With a number of Reds still away on international duty, or enjoying summer breaks after competing at Copa America or Euro 2024, the group has been bolstered by talented youngsters from the Academy.

The Reds will take on Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadium in the first of two pre-season friendlies, before flying to the USA for Tour 2024 where they will be facing the likes of Rangers, Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.

A total of 25 players departed from Manchester on Sunday afternoon, ready to take part in the game. Harry Maguire is continuing to work on his recovery from injury at the Carrington training facility.

Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Amad, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all working on their fitness at the training ground in line with individual schedules.

Manchester United traveling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Elyh Harrison, Dermot Mee, Radek Vitek

Defenders:

Harry Amass, Sonny Aljofree, Rhys Bennett, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Louis Jackson, Sam Murray, Habeeb Ogunneye, Maximillian Oyedele, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders:

Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Jack Fletcher, Hannibal, Samuel Mather, Mason Mount, James Scanlon, Ethan Williams

Forward:

Ethan Ennis, Joe Hugill, Marcus Rashford, Ethan Wheatley

