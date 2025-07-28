In an era of complex geopolitics, India engages with world on its own terms: Report

Washington/New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Maintaining diplomatic credibility while protecting national interests, India is now engaging globally on its own terms and is no longer seen primarily as an emerging market or a passive participant in multilateral forums, a report highlighted on Monday.

"In an era of intensifying geopolitical competition, few nations are navigating the international order with as much calculated poise as India. From sanctions pressure to trade reform, from delicate diplomacy with China to shaping global rules on artificial intelligence, New Delhi is no longer merely reacting to global currents—it is defining them," a 'One World Outlook' report cited.

It spotlighted India's "swift and firm" response to the sanctions warning from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte this month when it called out the "double standards" and reaffirmed New Delhi's sovereign right to conduct trade on its own terms.

"Far from a symbolic defiance, this marked a deeper assertion of strategic autonomy — India refuses to be drawn into Western security frameworks at the cost of its own energy and economic security.

"Yet this is not isolationism. India continues to engage in backchannel diplomacy, emphasising calibrated rather than confrontational approaches — 'friendship without illusion, cooperation without compulsion,' as one senior official described it," the report mentioned.

India, it added, is also influencing reform talks at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ahead of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon.

Reinforcing India’s role as a leader of the Global South, Indian negotiators are working behind the scenes to ensure that reforms do not come at the cost of the growth of developing nations.

At the same time, India is actively working towards concluding a major trade agreement with the United States before August 1. The talks cover areas including high-tech sectors, supply chain security, and intellectual property rights, while India’s negotiating leverage is limited by sensitive domestic issues—from food sovereignty to industrial policy.

"This dual narrative—resisting pressure at the WTO while seeking bilateral deals—highlights India’s evolving trade identity: pragmatic, collaborative, yet firmly anchored in national interest," the report stated.

It detailed that balancing Western sanctions pressure with energy security, pursuing trade reforms without undermining domestic priorities, and maintaining diplomatic credibility while protecting national interests requires a level of internal policy coordination that will be tested in the months ahead.

"If recent weeks are any indication, India is ready for that test. Its actions signal a nation redefining its place in the world—not as a swing state between superpowers, but as an autonomous actor shaping trade rules, tech ethics, and diplomatic norms for a new era."

India, at the same time, is also steadily emerging as a leader in shaping norms for global artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year at the UNESCO-led 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, New Delhi endorsed inclusive and transparent AI governance, presenting itself as a leading voice for the Global South.

