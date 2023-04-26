Equestrian world committed to dialogue to face future challenge

Lausanne, April 26 (IANS) The equestrian world concluded the Sports Forum here, expressing confidence in addressing a series of challenges that will shape the sport's future.

Topics such as horse welfare, Paris 2024, cost of jumping events, the future of endurance races, and technical improvements in equestrian sport were discussed. The largest-ever delegation from around the world participated in the two-day meeting at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) campus, reports Xinhua.

Ingmar De Vos, President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), said, "I think dialogue is the key. The Sports Forum is a fundamental element in the dialogue that we have with our federations and stakeholders. This is something that we need to do together as a community."

"Every year we have an understanding of what the major issues are," FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez said. "Regarding jumping, we know that the cost has increased quite dramatically over the past years and it had to be addressed this year. Maybe next year we'll have a session on youth. There should be more discussions about larger issues."

The FEI said the 11th edition of the FEI Sports Forum 2023 "highlighted the equestrian community's desire to work together and to find solutions that would be beneficial to all stakeholder groups, with the wellbeing of the horses and the future of the sport at the heart of all considerations."

The second-day sessions received more enthusiasm from the audience when they discussed the financial situation around prize money requirements and rules that will govern the competitions.

Discussing the development of equestrian in China, the president said, "We have seen tremendous growth in China. In 2011, I think there were around 20 equestrian clubs (in China), and now there are over 2,000."

"We have appointed a regional development officer primarily for China. We plan to go to China in the near future to talk with the government, to see how we can further develop and promote the sport," De Vos added.

