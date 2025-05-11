Vishwak Sen's CULT Introducing 40 Newcomers Launched, Shoot Commences Today, May 11

Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen is proving to be a multifaceted force in the film industry. Not content with just acting, he has already showcased his talents as a director, producer, and writer with films like Falaknuma Das and Das Ka Dhamki. Taking his creative journey a step further, Vishwaksen is now gearing up for his next ambitious project, #CULT. The film will be produced by Karate Raju and Sandeep Kakarala under the banners of Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations. Vishwaksen is not only directing the film but has also penned its story, making it another deeply personal and creatively rich endeavor.

Touted to be a new-age party thriller inspired by real events, #CULT promises to break conventional norms. The announcement poster features the protagonist donning a goat mask, amid a vibrant backdrop of celebration with flying confetti and containers, hinting at the film's eccentric and unpredictable tone. Clearly, #CULT is not your typical thriller. It’s going to offer a first-of-its-kind experience.

The film was officially launched today in a grand ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, attended by the core team and several special guests. S Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) launched the title logo. Talasani Srinivas Yadav switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard. With the launch complete, the regular shoot has also commenced today.

Vishwaksen is introducing 40 newcomers with the movie. Backing Vishwaksen’s vision is a powerhouse crew of seasoned technicians. Acclaimed filmmaker Tharun Bhascker has crafted the dialogues, while renowned composer Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame is on board for the music. Arvind Vishwanathan handles cinematography, Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor, and Arvind Mule leads art direction.

Aiming for a global footprint, #CULT will release in Telugu, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and English — a testament to the story's universal appeal and its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide.