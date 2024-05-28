Viral exchange between Rashmika and Anand Deverakonda

At the pre-release event of Gam Gam Ganesha, Anand Deverakonda tried to put Rashmika Mandanna in a fix by putting a question whose answer was a foregone conclusion. The Baby actor, with all the innocence he could muster, asked her this: "Who is your favorite co-star?"

The Pushpa actress, who is known to be good friends with Vijay Deverakonda, couldn't stop blushing. She told Anand that he is like a family member and so, he can't put her in a spot. At this, the crowds playfully started raising chants alluding to Vijay D. As the scent of Rowdy Boy rent the air, Rashmika gave the inevitable answer. "It is Rowdy Boy!".

The fun-filled exchange was followed by Anand asking her what she thinks is the meaning of the tattoo on his neck. "I have seen the trailer for Gam Gam Ganesha. So, don't fool around with me," Rashmika quipped in a jovial manner. Anand joked that Srivalli is his favourite character and that the tattoo is a tribute to that character essayed by the Geetha Govindam actress. It goes without saying that the tattoo means something else and Anand was merely joking!