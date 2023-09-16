Trailer for Priyanka Upendra's Detective Teekshana out, Upendra upbeat about detective thriller

Kannada actress Dr. Priyanka Upendra, who is the wife of actor Upendra, is doing Detective Teekshna. Its trailer has been released. A gruesome murder, an attempt to trace the offender, discovering clues and more seem to be major elements.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, director Trivikram Raghu thanked his team. Real Star Upendra, the superstar of Kannada cinema, said that there is a detective in every woman. He quipped that every husband knows that his wife is a detective in and by herself. "Priyanka has done 50 films. I am still at 46. I wish this movie to become a hit," Upendra said, adding that he would like to do a film with his wife.

Producers Guttha Muni Prasanna and Muni Venkat Charan spoke of their association with Priyanka. The actress, on her part, said that acting in 50 movies so far has been like 50 seconds. She thanked all artists for their hard work. She suggested that she has done a brainy character in the film.

The film will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Oriya.