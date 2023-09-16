PM Modi's b'day: Specially-abled children take out march with 1.25-km long congratulatory card

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) As many as 400 blind children associated with the 'National Association for the Blind' on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday took out a march here on Saturday, carrying in hand a 1.25 km long congratulatory card that comprises praiseworthy works done by the Prime Minister during the last nine years. It took two months of hard work to prepare this card.

On the occasion, Rajesh Singh Dayal, President, National Association for the Blind, said that it is the love and affection of the children towards the Prime Minister that on occasion of his birthday, the visually impaired children presented him a 1.25 km long congratulatory message.

A song dedicated to the Prime Minister, presented by these specially-abled children in the programme, was captivating.

The children's presentation mesmerized everyone. Even the weather and rain could not stop the spirits of these children.

The programme started with the unveiling of the congratulatory card made by hundreds of visually-disabled children and began from Dayal chauraha located in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Subhash Bhalla, Founder Award Trust Council of India Lucknow and Divyang Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Chief Guest Dollarbhai Kotecha, President National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Federation (Gujarat) were among those present during the programme.

