Tiger Nageswara Rao First Day Collection

Ravi Teja's latest release Tiger Nageswara Rao is winning hearts. The film was released in theatres on October 20, 2023. Fans are lauding Ravi Teja for his electrifying peformance, his action in Tiger Nageswara Rao will leave you engaged. The critics are too raving Ravi Teja's performance in the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao day 1 collection

Speaking about the collections, Tiger Nageswara Rao is said to have earned Rs 12 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

Tiger Nageswara Rao aka TNR is directed by Vamsee. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts