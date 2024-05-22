Samantha's Cryptic Quote Sparks Fans Frenzy, Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a cryptic quote on her social media platform, stating, "I wanna see you win." Accompanying the post were words of encouragement from the actress, expressing her support for someone and emphasizing that the person or group deserves victory.

The fans in the comment section related the quote and the timing of her post to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru( RCB ) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans further commented that the actress is supportive of the Bengaluru-based team, while a few criticized the fans for relating everything to the IPL franchise based solely on speculation.

The previous match, Qualifier 1, saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lose to Kolkata Knight Riders, who secured a direct spot in the finals. Today's match in Ahmedabad between RCB and RR will help determine the fixture for the next two matches. RCB's win today will mark their 6th consecutive victory after a remarkable comeback from last place to just a step away from lifting the trophy.

The actress on the work front will be seen in the highly anticipated "Citadel: Honey Bunny" where she will star opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress will also be seen in her next Tollywood venture 'Bangaram'.