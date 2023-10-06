Prema Vimanam Trailer Out

Emotions drive a person forward in life. Everyone carries own emotion in their life. They believe that it would be great if they achieved it. Even though others doesnt understand their emotion, for them it is the most important part in their life. 'Prema Vimanam' is a original film made with a story of people carrying such beautiful emotions.

Santosh Kata is directing this film. It will be available for the audience from 13th October on ZEE5. Abhishek Pictures which is known for producing big budgeted films with unique concepts, along with ZEE5 is bankrolling this film. Makers released trailer of this web film.

Trailer explores emotions of various people in the film. Director showcases emotion of love between between Sangeeth Soban and Saanvi Meghana. The love story between a rich girl and poor boy who often meet discreetly and shares sweet nothings. They wanted to live together by running away. What did they do is one story.

In another story, two kids dream about flying in an aeroplane. They are from poor family in a village. So, they wanted to go to the city and fulfill their dream of flying. They run away from their village on their own.

The lives of these Kids and Lovers take a turn after they arrived in the city and find themselves in more problems. Did they overcome these hurdles ? Did they achieved their dreams ? To know more about these questions everyone should watch 'Prema Vimanam' original film which is releasing on 13th October. The twists, joys, pain, hurdles they face in their journey will connect deep with the audience.

Sangeeth Soban, Saanvi Meghana played as lead pair while kids roles were enacted by Producer Abhishek Nama's sons, Devansh Nama, Anirudh Nama. Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in other key roles. Anup Rubens has provided the music. Jagadeesh Cheekati cranked the camera.

