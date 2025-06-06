Prabhas' Raja Saab Pre-Climax and Climax: 30 Minutes of Visually Stunning, Thrilling Action

Prabhas' Raja Saab is one of the most eagerly awaited film. Prabhas fans are waiting for the film with bated breath. For the first time in his career, Prabhas opted for this genre - horror comedy. Directed by Maruthi, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the film promises to be a different kind of horror entertainer. The makers have announced that the film is going to hit the theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its genre — it's been a while since Prabhas took on a fun, entertaining role like this. Most people, especially in North India and non-Telugu regions, know him for intense action movies. But in this film, audiences will get to see his fun and lighter side.

In Raja Saab, Prabhas mixes comedy and thrill. The film uses a lot of computer graphics (CGI), especially during the climax. Reports say the pre-climax and climax together run for about 30 minutes and are packed with high-quality visual effects — something not often seen in Indian films.

This visually rich climax is expected to be a major attraction. Industry insiders say the CGI work could match Hollywood standards if done well. A well-known VFX company is said to be handling this crucial part.

The film is likely to release in the first week of December, and the teaser is expected later this month. Fans are excited to see Prabhas in a fresh, new role.