Prabhas Beats Allu Arjun as Most Popular Male Actor 2025- Ormax

In a surprising yet significant shift in popularity rankings, pan-India superstar Prabhas has reclaimed the No. 1 position in the Ormax Stars India Loves list for May 2025, surpassing fellow Telugu Icon Star Allu Arjun, who has slipped to No. 4. This monthly ranking, released by Ormax Media, highlights the top 10 most popular male film stars in India, and continues to reflect changing fan sentiments across regions and industries.

Top 3: Prabhas, Vijay & Shah Rukh Khan Dominate

Topping the list, Prabhas — known for his monumental stardom post-Baahubali and Salaar — has once again proven his enduring pan-India appeal. Despite mixed reviews for his recent releases, his fan basee remains intensely loyal and widespread.

Tamil superstar Vijay retains the second position, further cementing his consistent mass following, especially across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of North India.

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed King of Bollywood, remains strong at No. 3, holding his ground with consecutive blockbuster hits like Jawan and Dunki. His charisma, coupled with a global fanbase, keeps him among the top contenders.

South Indian Domination Continues

It’s impossible to ignore the southern wave that has overtaken Bollywood over the past few years. Six out of the top ten actors hail from the South — a testament to their rising national visibility and successful crossover into Hindi markets.

Apart from Prabhas and Vijay, Allu Arjun (4), Ajith Kumar (5), Mahesh Babu (6), Jr. NTR (7), and Ram Charan (8) also feature prominently. Allu Arjun’s slightly lower position this month may reflect the temporary pause in Pushpa 2 promotions, but the hype remains alive.

Bollywood Still Holding Its Own

Despite the Southern surge, Bollywood still finds strong representation with Shah Rukh Khan (3), Akshay Kumar (9), and Salman Khan (10). These veteran stars continue to command immense popularity and box office pull, even as newer actors strive to break into this elite circle.

What This Means for Indian Cinema

The May 2025 Ormax list once again highlights the pan-Indian transformation of Indian cinema. Regional boundaries are blurring, and stardom is now a national (and even global) currency. With films like Salaar, RRR, Pushpa, and Leo redefining the reach of Indian films, actors like Prabhas and Vijay have transcended linguistic borders to become national icons.

As we move into the second half of 2025, the upcoming releases of Pushpa 2, Game Changer, and Shah Rukh’s rumored spy thriller could further shake up this dynamic list.

Ormax Stars India Loves – May 2025 Rankings:

Prabhas

Vijay

Shah Rukh Khan

Allu Arjun

Ajith Kumar

Mahesh Babu

Jr. NTR

Ram Charan

Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan