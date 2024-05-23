See Pics: Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Skintight Gown at Bulgari Event

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a black gown with a low neckline in her promotional shoot for the luxury fashion brand Bulgari.

A large diamond necklace and a shimmering bracelet complemented her mesmerizing gaze. PC decided to rock a smokey eye and wavy hair look. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram in her stunning attire which have now gone viral.

Priyanka's look was for Bulgari's 140th-anniversary gala dinner held in Rome. The anniversary dinner attracted several prominent stars from the entertainment industry. Along with Priyanka, stars such as Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi, and Liu Yifei graced the event with their presence.

Anne Hathaway is eager to collaborate with Priyanka and expressed her interest in working with her.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has finished shooting for her action project, "Heads Of State," which features big stars like Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this project is anticipated to mark another milestone in Priyanka's Hollywood career.