K-Pop Demon Hunters Expand with Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro Partnership

Netflix has made the historic announcement of partnering with Mattel and Hasbro to launch an international merchandise line for its animated musical hit 'KPop Demon Hunters', after the movie's phenomenal success ever since its June 2025 release. Registered over 325 million views in a mere 91 days, the movie's record-breaking fame has fueled a demand for products based on its characters, songs, and plot.

In a first-ever, one-of-a-kind deal, Mattel and Hasbro will be the world's co-master toy licensees, running the production and distribution of a broad array of merchandise. Merchandise products will range from dolls and action figures to plush toys, games, and more, set for retail availability in spring 2026.

Mattel will be conducting presales in November 2025 for a three-pack of Huntr/x fashion dolls, with shipping coming in 2026. Hasbro will be releasing its merch with the Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters card game, which can be pre-ordered starting in October, shipping in January.

Regarding the Movie and Its Record-Breaking Success

'KPop Demon Hunters' is the story about Huntr/x, three K-pop idols who secretly fight supernatural entities. The soundtrack of the movie has ruled world charts, sitting atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart with 8.3 billion streams across the world, while its single 'Golden' became the longest-running Hot 100 No. 1 girl group single in history on the Billboard Hot 100 this millennium. The characters of the movie even topped Halloween costume inspiration searches this year, highlighting its influence.

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee stated, "The fervor for 'KPop Demon Hunters' has been unlike anything we've ever experienced—fans are singing, dancing, and screaming in ways we could hardly envision. Collaborating with Mattel and Hasbro guarantees fans access to the premium merchandise they've been requesting globally. As Rumi, Mira, and Zoey would say: for the fans!"

Merchandise Plans by Mattel and Hasbro

Mattel will create an extensive lineup of products, including dolls, action figures, collectibles, and accessories. Roberto Stanichi, Chief Global Brand Officer at Mattel, explained, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the film’s breakout characters with our expertise in design, creativity, and marketing, bringing fans around the world a comprehensive and engaging merchandise collection.”

Hasbro will provide plush toys, role-play products, kids' electronics, and crossover items featuring their current brands including Nerf and Furby. Tim Kilpin, Hasbro's President of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment, explained, "'KPop Demon Hunters' is an international pop-culture hit. Our products will blend storytelling and fan culture in a manner only Hasbro can achieve."

Netflix highlighted that the partnership with Mattel and Hasbro is focused on enabling fans to become fully immersed in the world, music, and characters of the movie in new, interactive forms, broadening engagement beyond streaming.

Special Screenings and Sequel Plans

Because of the huge fan excitement, Netflix hosted special sing-along theater events and Halloween weekend presentations in big U.S. theaters. Co-produced with Sony Pictures Animation, talks for a sequel are already in progress, hoping to carry on the franchise's international reach.

With Mattel and Hasbro now on board, fans of all ages will soon be able to take the magic of 'KPop Demon Hunters' home with them, whether in the form of dolls, games, or collectibles, extending the excitement well beyond the TV screen.