Nani’s HIT 3 Roars Ahead with Record-Breaking Advance Bookings!

The countdown has begun for the release of HIT 3, and expectations are soaring high. With advance bookings on fire in both India and overseas markets, the third installment in the HIT franchise is all set to make a grand opening this May 2025. Backed by Nani's surging stardom and aggressive promotions, the film is expected to rake in a massive Rs 25 to 30 crore gross worldwide on day one alone.

US Premieres Cross USD 200K Already

In the United States, the response has been phenomenal. Ticket sales have already crossed $200,000, and industry trackers predict that HIT 3 will surpass the $1 million mark by the time premieres begin. In Hyderabad alone, a staggering 15,000 tickets have already been sold, signaling a record-breaking start for the film in Telugu states.

Nani’s Biggest Opener Yet

Trade analysts are confident that HIT 3 will be Nani’s career-best opener. With no other major Telugu release in May 2025, the stage is perfectly set for this intense action drama. However, the film will face competition from Suriya’s ‘Retro’, which is also releasing on the same day. Both films are generating strong pre-release buzz, and if positive word of mouth kicks in, box office numbers could soar further.

Nani in a Bold New Avatar

One of the biggest talking points about HIT 3 is Nani’s role. According to insiders, he plays a dual role, including a negative character—a first in his career. The film also promises multiple cameos, with actors like Karthi rumored to make surprise appearances. All these elements are fueling the already sky-high excitement.

'A' Certificate No Barrier for Box Office Storm

Despite receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board—which might restrict younger audiences—the film is expected to draw huge crowds, especially among youth and action film lovers. The intense trailer, gritty visuals, and Nani’s aggressive promotions have struck a chord with the audience.

Sailesh Kolanu Promises a Shocker

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed Saindhav, HIT 3 also marks the Telugu debut of Srinidhi Shetty. Kolanu assures fans that the film will exceed expectations and offer bold content that will “shock and thrill” the viewers.

With the summer holidays in full swing and Nani riding high on recent hits, HIT 3 is primed to dominate the box office and become one of the biggest openers of 2025.