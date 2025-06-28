Nani to Play a Guest Role in Karthi 29? Here’s What We Know

One good rumour can turn the spotlight, and that is precisely what it's doing with Karthi 29. While Karthi, the Tamil star, has already got two much-awaited movies, Sardar 2 and Va Vathiyar, coming up, it is his 29th film that's suddenly hogging the headlines, courtesy of news regarding the surprise entry of Natural Star Nani.

Directed by Tamil director and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karthi 29 is said to be a sea-based period action thriller, a genre that's not often tried at this budget in Tamil cinema. Adding fuel to the fire is Karthi reportedly doing a bold and never-before-seen look, further generating interest about the project.

But the biggest buzz? The rumour that Nani may be doing a guest role for the film.

If true, this cameo may signal more than a pleasant gesture. Karthi had a recent turn in HIT 3, and he's scheduled to star in HIT 4. As the driving force and producer of the HIT franchise, given that it has been Nani, insiders feel this is a shrewd creative crossover. A possible on-screen encounter between Karthi and Nani is not merely fan service—it may be setting up a shared cinematic universe.

Both the Tamil and Telugu fanbases are already abuzz. With the movie featuring an interesting sea-based backdrop and packed with action and tension, the potential for two down-to-earth, powerhouse actors—even if only briefly—appears to enhance it further.

Should the cameo by Nani actually happen, Karthi 29 will not merely be a movie to watch—it may be remembered as one of the most discussed pairings of the year.