Mothevari Love Story Trailer Launched, Premieres on August 8

Mothevari Love Story features popular YouTube sensation Anil Geela alongside Varshini in lead roles. Set in the rural backdrop of Telangana, the story follows Parshi (Anil Geela) from Arepalli village, who falls in love with a girl from a neighbouring village. Their budding romance takes an unexpected turn when two elderly men arrive, igniting a land dispute that spirals into a series of humorous and emotional events. Written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra, the series is scheduled to premiere on August 8.

The trailer of Mothevari Love Story was officially launched today by noted filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, in the presence of the entire cast and crew. Popular actor Priyadarshi lent his voice to the trailer, infusing it with depth and a touch of quirky charm that enhances the narrative's appeal.

Speaking at the event, Producer Madura Sreedhar of Madhura Entertainment stated, “First of all, I would like to thank Tharun Bhascker. I always believe Tharun revolutionised and democratised filmmaking in Telangana. Mothevari Love Story will pave the path for the making of many rural Telangana stories in the future. The team did a fantastic job. The show came out very well, and you will be entertained for sure.”

Co-producer Sriram Srikanth, known for My Village Show, added, “We used to make spoof videos initially, including one on Pelli Choopulu. After spoof and original videos on YouTube, we’re coming up with something big on OTT. We learnt a lot during this series. Hope you all like it.”

Cinematographer Sreekanth Arupula shared, “Anil first told me about Mothevari Love Story, and I’ve been with the series for the last six months. Everyone gave their best.”

Music Director Charan Arjun said, “Everyone on this stage has their own struggle. I believe this series will be a breakthrough for us all. This is my first web series, and I didn’t expect this level of output. I see Anil Geela as a blend of Ravi Teja and Rajendra Prasad garu. If this becomes a success, it will surely open doors for many more such stories.”

Lead actress Varshini expressed, “Even I watched the trailer for the first time today. I hope you all liked it. Director Shiva Krishna sir auditioned me for 4-5 scenes before casting. I hope I lived up to his expectations.”

Creator and Director Shiva Krishna Burra emotionally reflected, “Cinema was never my priority. I was preparing for Group II exams in RTC X Roads and the OU campus. Watching this trailer today makes me feel ecstatic. Our journey started with a mobile phone, and today we’re here. Many people say My Village Show is inspiring, but for us, it’s deeply self-motivating. Every actor and technician poured their heart into this series.”

Lead actor and editor Anil Geela said, “We worked hard and responsibly made this series. We’ve been striving for years, despite not being from the film industry. That’s how I left my teaching job. Our success is not overnight; it’s a process. Anand (Deverakonda) Anna launched the poster, Priyadarshi anna gave the trailer voiceover, and Tharun anna came today with just one invite. That love pushes us to do even more.”

Finally, director Tharun Bhascker praised the team, saying, “Congratulations to the entire unit. My Village Show brought a true revolution to Telugu digital content. They were even invited to The Ellen Show! It proves that being local can make you global. Language and slang should unite, not divide. Shows like these represent the beauty of Telangana culture. Anil is grounded and gifted. I believe he’ll shine even more. I wish all success to the team of Mothevari Love Story.”

Mothevari Love Story also stars Muralidhar, Sadanna, Sujatha, and others in prominent roles. The series is produced by Madhura Sreedhar and Sriram Srikanth, with Sreekanth Arupula handling cinematography, Anil Geela as the editor, and Charan Arjun composing the music. Sriram Prashanth and Anil Geela served as Executive Producers.

Immerse yourself in the humour, romance, and rural flavour of Telangana with Mothevari Love Story, streaming from August 8.